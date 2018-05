CORINTH, Miss. (WCBI) – Corinth Police find a man dead on his front porch, launching a homicide investigation.

Police Chief Ralph Dance says George Harris, 57, was found after some of his coworkers called police saying he wasn’t at work.

Officers discovered him around 8:30 this morning at his home on Liddon Lake Road.

The body has since been sent to the state crime lab for autopsy.

This is a developing story, we’ll of course bring you the latest updates.