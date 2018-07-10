Police: Girl, 17, shot in the neck in West Mississippi

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) – Police say a 17-year-old girl was shot in the neck in Mississippi.

News outlets report the girl was found lying in the hall of a residence Monday. Police officials tell WAPT-TV that the girl was alert and talking.

Police say she was taken to a hospital in Vicksburg and then transferred to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

Vicksburg police Sgt. Johnnie Edwards says a juvenile has been taken in for questioning and that officials are not sure what the motive was for the shooting.

