Police in search for a man in Carroll Co.

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Carroll County Sheriff, Clint Walker, is asking for the public’s help in finding Reginald Small.

Small is wanted for felony warrants out of Winona.

Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Mississippi Highway Patrol spotted Small on I-55 one morning.

He got off at the Vaiden exit and traveled south on 51.

He eventually wrecked about three miles south of Vaiden near CR 27.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.