Police in search of a man involved in tool theft in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) -West Point Police and Golden Triangle Crimestoppers need your help finding a tool thief.

He’s believed to have burglarized a work trailer in the 500 block of Eshman Avenue around 1:30 p.m. on Christmas Day.

After breaking into the trailer, it appears that he went behind the home and continued walking towards either Avalon or Torbett Streets.

The suspect is believed to be a white man, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing around 150 pounds.

At the time of the burglary, he was on foot, wearing a lime-colored mesh work vest, and pulling a blue suitcase.

Police are asking residents in the area of Eshman Avenue and Avalon and Torbett Streets who have security cameras to check them and contact police if they have further evidence of this person.

If you have any information on the suspect or this case, call West Point Police or Golden Triangle Crimestoppers.

