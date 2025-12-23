Police in search of a missing juvenile in Amory
AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Amory Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing child.
The 10-year-old girl named Kodi was last seen in the 5th Street North area.
The department shared this photo of her. You can see she has shoulder-length brown hair.
Kodi was last seen wearing an all-green outfit and her shirt had a Christmas logo on it.
She did not have any shoes on.
The child is a suspected runaway.
If you see her or have any information on where she might be, please contact Amory Police.