Police in search of a missing man reported in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville Police Department and family members are asking for help finding a missing man.

Sylvester Warren Jr. has been missing for around 2 to 3 months, said his sister Markettia Warren.

She said he was last seen in Starkville on Highway 12.

He lives on Artesia Road in Oktibbeha County.

He’s about five feet 11 and weighs about 175 pounds.

If you know where he is call the Starkville Police Department, 911, or local law enforcement.

