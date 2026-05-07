Police in search of a missing woman in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find a woman who has been missing since yesterday.

Debra Galbreath was last seen around 10 pm on Wednesday in the area of Highway 17 in Reform.

Galbreath is 60 years old. She’s five feet six inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

She may be in a Gray, 2008 Toyota Highlander with Alabama license plate 540HWE.

If you have seen Debra Galbreath or know where she may be, call the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office at (205)367-9804.

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