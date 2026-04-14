Police in search of a stolen 4-wheeler in Clay Co.

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Clay County Sheriff’s Department needs the community’s help locating a stolen 4-wheeler.

The ATV is a 2017 Kawasaki KVF 750 model.

It has green features, including a lightbar, snorkel, speakers, and a metal piece on the front that shows a boar’s head.

It was taken from a residence on Moon Heard Road in Una on April 10.

If you have any information on the 4-wheeler, contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Department or send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.

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