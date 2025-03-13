Police in search of four missing children in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point police are searching for four children they believe have been kidnapped.

Investigators said Benjamin, Evelyn, and Sofia Garcia, along with Alexandria Galvin were taken out of state by their mother.

Officers believe Victoria Fonseca may have taken the kids to Harlington, Texas.

The children range from ages two to 15 years old.

If you have any information on where Fonseca or the kids might be located, please call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers, West Point Police at (662)494-1244, or use the P3 Tips app.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.