Police in search of man missing in Lafayette County

TAYLOR, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find a missing man.

Farry Hue Norhplet of Taylor was last seen around midnight walking in the 400 block of County Road 303 in Lafayette County.

Norhplet was wearing a yellow shirt, blue and gray pajama pants, and house slippers.

Family members say Norhplet suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.

If you know where Farry Hue Norhplet is, call the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X