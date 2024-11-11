Police in search of missing 14-year-old in Fairhope, AL

FAIRHOPE, AL. (WCBI) – The Fairhope Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Michael Chirinos.

Chirinos is a 14-year-old Hispanic male.

He was last seen on November 10, at approximately 10:30 pm wearing black pants and black shirt, in the area of County Road 32 in Fairhope, Alabama.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Michael Chirinos, please contact the Fairhope Police Department at (251) 928-2385 or call 911.

