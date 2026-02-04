Police in search of missing man from Noxubee Co.

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Law enforcement in Noxubee County is searching for a man who has been missing for nearly a month.

35-year-old Daniel Johnson has not been seen or heard from since January 10.

Johnson is 5’6 and is described as bald with red facial hair.

Johnson drives an early 2000s maroon Buick Sedan with Montana plates.

He has ties in Mississippi, Montana, Colorado, and Georgia.

If you see or know where Johnson may be, contact the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Department.

