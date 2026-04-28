Police in search of missing woman in Amory area

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – Amory Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman.

They are asking if anyone saw Kimberly Holloway between 10 am and 11 am on Tuesday, April 28.

Holloway’s vehicle was located at the Pea Patch ballfields on Concord Avenue shortly before lunchtime. She is believed to have left the area on foot.

Kimberly Holloway is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds. She has brown hair.

Police are also asking residents in the areas of Boulevard Drive, Dalrymple Drive, and Phillip Schoolhouse Road who have security cameras facing the street to check their footage from this morning between 10 and 11:30.

Anyone with information about Kimberly Holloway’s whereabouts should call the Amory Police Department.

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