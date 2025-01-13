Police in search of missing woman last seen in Guin, AL
GUIN, AL. (WCBI) – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Hamilton, Alabama Police Department need your help finding a missing woman.
Chastity Ann Terry was last seen around 1:30 a.m., on Friday, January 10.
At that time, she was in the area of Exit 22, on I-22 in Guin, Alabama.
Chastity Terry is a white female with blonde or strawberry blonde hair.
She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds.
If you know where Chastity Ann Terry may be, please call the Hamilton, Alabama Police Department at (205) 921-7424.