Police in search of runaway juvenile in Baldwyn

BALDWYN, Miss. (WCBI) – The Baldwyn Police Department is asking residents to be on the lookout for a runaway juvenile.

The juvenile from Booneville is believed to be in the Baldwyn area, and police think he is responsible for a number of break-ins of homes and vehicles in both Booneville and Baldwyn.

He is described as a slim, light-skinned male, last seen wearing black shorts, a gray hoodie, and no shoes.

Baldwyn P-D is reminding residents to secure their valuables and lock their cars, homes, garages, and outbuildings.

They are asking anyone who has seen him or may know where he is to call Baldwyn Police.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X