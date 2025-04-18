Police investigate a drowning on the Neshoba Choctaw Reservation

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A drowning on the Choctaw Indian Reservation remains under investigation.

The incident happened at Lake Pushmataha on Thursday evening, April 17.

Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark told our state-wide news partner, WTOK, that two people went underwater for some time.

The case was given to the sheriff’s office after they discovered that the people involved were non-tribal.

One person died at the scene, and another was flown to Jackson for treatment.

