Police investigate a drowning on the Neshoba Choctaw Reservation
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A drowning on the Choctaw Indian Reservation remains under investigation.
The incident happened at Lake Pushmataha on Thursday evening, April 17.
Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark told our state-wide news partner, WTOK, that two people went underwater for some time.
The case was given to the sheriff’s office after they discovered that the people involved were non-tribal.
One person died at the scene, and another was flown to Jackson for treatment.