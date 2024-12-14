Police investigate a Green Store burglary in Lee Co.

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lee County Deputies are investigating a burglary at the Green Store on Palmetto Road, near the Pontotoc and Lee County line.

Authorities said an alarm went off around 11:20 p.m. on Monday, December 9, and deputies arrived to find the store had been broken into.

The store owner reviewed the surveillance video and identified a white male wearing a blue hoodie as the suspect.

If you have any information about this incident or can identify the suspect, please call the Lee County Sheriff’s Department at (662) 432-2600.

