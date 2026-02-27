Police investigate a homicide in Winston Co.

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Winston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning homicide.

Around 6:00 am on Friday, February 27, Winston County 911 received a call from a male saying he was taking an unresponsive person from Highway 397 to the Winston Medical Center for treatment.

The Magnolia Ambulance Service told the driver to pull over and start CPR.

The paramedics and a deputy arrived on scene shortly after the call.

A female was pronounced dead.

The woman was identified as 33-year-old Rebecca Leann Lyons from Neshoba County.

A person of interest has been arrested on unrelated charges.

The Winston County Sheriff’s Office, Kemper County Sheriff’s Office, and the Choctaw Police Department are investigating this incident.

The body will be taken to the Mississippi Forensic Lab for an autopsy.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to contact the Winston County Sheriff’s Office.

