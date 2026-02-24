Police investigate sexual assault incident in Louisville High School

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Louisville Police Department is investigating a sexual assault that took place at Louisville High School on Monday.

Louisville Police Chief Sean Holdiness said that a 16-year-old student was taken into custody and has been charged with rape, aggravated assault, and intimidating a witness.

Officers responded to a report of a sexual assault at Louisville High School, 258 Ivy Avenue.

Officers on scene spoke with school officials and the victim, who is a 12-year-old female. She was transported to Winston Medical Center for a medical evaluation and treatment.

The suspect had an initial appearance, and bond was set at $450,000 by Louisville Municipal Court Judge Taylor Tucker.

The incident is still under investigation, and because of the ages of those involved, no other information can be given.

Anyone with information should contact the Louisville Police Department.

