Police investigating after a three-year-old was shot in Columbus

The toddler was airlifted to another hospital for treatment.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)-One person is facing charges, and a second person has turned himself in after a three-year-old was shot in Columbus.

The suspect, DeMarco Brewer, is being charged with child endangerment.

The child’s mother’s boyfriend, who was a person of interest, turned himself in to the police.

The incident happened on Monday in the 1400 block of 5th Street South.

According to Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry, Baptist Memorial Golden Triangle notified officers about a juvenile being shot.

The toddler was airlifted to another hospital for treatment.

The toddler was airlifted to another hospital for treatment. While the condition of the child is unknown at this time, Chief Daughtry tells WCBI he visited the 3-year-old at Baptist before they were airlifted.

The child was alert enough to grab onto Daughtry’s finger.

” A three-year-old did not ask for any of this. This is a baby, okay? If you are mad with somebody and want to try, I can’t stop them from doing it to each other, but this child. We need some answers for this baby. We are going to get justice for this child,” said Chief Daughtry.

Police believe several people were at the residence during the time of the shooting.

If you have any information about the case, contact the Columbus Police Department or Crime Stoppers.