Special agents investigate an officer-related shooting in Madison County, AL

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – Special Agents assigned to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the State Bureau of Investigating is investigating an officer-related shooting.

On Tuesday, April 14, Huntsville Police Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle related to a homicide investigation.

During the traffic stop, the suspect, Jon Clemons, allegedly presented a firearm.

As a result, officers discharged their firearms and struck Clemons.

Clemons was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No officers were injured during the incident.

No further details are available at this time. Once complete, the findings will be turned over to the Madison County District Attorney’s Office

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