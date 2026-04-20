Three separate arrests made on three separate charges in Amory

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – Three people are facing charges after three seperate arrests in Amory.

Amory Police arrested Audreyanna Bright and she is being charged with Domestic Violence Aggravated and malicious Mischief.

Her bond was set at $80,000.

Bright is currently out on bond.

In a seperate case, An Amory man is being charged with arson.

Allen Parks is being charged with Arson 3rd degree.

In the state of Mississippi, Arson in the 3rd degree means intentionally setting fire to, burning, or aiding in burning to someone else property.

Parks was given a $5,000 bond.

He is currently being held at the Monroe County Adult Detention Center.

Amory Police also make an arrest in a burglary case.

Michael Edington, of Okalona, is being charged with Burglary of a Commercial Building.

Edington is being held at the Monroe County jail.

His bond has not been set.

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