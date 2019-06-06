Police investigating former Arkansas senator’s death as a homicide

Arkansas authorities are investigating the death of a former state senator as a homicide. The Arkansas State Police said Thursday that former state Sen. Linda Collins-Smith’s remains were found late Tuesday.

CBS Little Rock affiliate KTHV reported the remains were found outside Collins-Smith’s home in Pocahontas. Authorities were unable to identify the remains until they were studied by the state crime lab.

The state police said in a statement the agency received confirmation the remains were Collins-Smith’s Thursday morning. “Special Agents of the state police Criminal Investigation Division along with deputies of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department are continuing their work related to the case,” the state police said.

Police didn’t provide a cause of death for Collins-Smith, 57. CBS Memphis, Tennessee, affiliate WREG-TV reported property records show the home belonged to Collins-Smith and her ex-husband, retired Circuit Judge Philip Smith.