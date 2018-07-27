Police investigating report of “suspicious item” at Trump Tower

NEW YORK — Police are investigating a report of a “suspicious item” inside Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in New York City. A New York Police Department spokesman said an officer at President Trump’s high-rise home noticed the item at about 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Fifth Avenue was closed at 57th Street on the block in front of the skyscraper. Authorities did not give further details about what kind of item was found.

Footage on social media showed a heightened police presence at the building Friday evening.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.