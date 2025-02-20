Police make an arrest for possession of burglary tools in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police made an arrest for possession of burglary tools.

According to the Columbus Police Department, officers responded to the Comfort Inn and Suites area regarding suspicious activity on the night of February 13.

A tip with the description of a male subject led officers to the arrest of Antonio Weston.

Police say witnesses told them that the suspect was looking into vehicles with a flashlight and pulling on the door handles of the vehicles.

Weston was taken to the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center.

This is an ongoing investigation, if you have any information contact The Columbus Police Department at (662)244-3500.

