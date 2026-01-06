Police make arrest in attempted armed robbery of Tupelo store

This surveillance video from inside the store shows the suspect entering the front door and getting into a scuffle with the clerk. Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka says the clerk told police the suspect had a knife and demanded money.

Police found the clerk with stab wounds to his stomach. He was taken to the hospital, and the search for the suspect began.

“Thankfully, we had some very good video footage, and as you know, video surveillance footage normally helps break the case. It did in this situation, we had good footage from nearby businesses, we were able to identify and apprehend that individual,” Chief Quaka said.

The clerk is still in the hospital but is expected to recover. However, he faces some unexpected expenses so friends and coworkers have set up a GoFundMe.

“If he is not working, he can’t fund his family, and that will help him pay the bills. Is he a hard worker? Yes, he is a very hard worker,” said Yousef Alsaadi, who also works at Breeze N Convenience Store.