Police make third arrest in fatal shooting of Noxubee Co. brothers

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WCBI) – We have an update to a story that we’ve been following out of Chattanooga.

Police arrested a third person in connection with the deadly shooting of two Noxubee County brothers.

Chattanooga police arrested 19-year-old Jonathan Sawyer. He’s charged with first-degree murder and weapons charges.

The shooting happened on May 1.

21-year-old Deaaron and 19-year-old Dejyron Tripplett both died after the incident at an apartment complex. They were Noxubee County natives.

Jamarie Jones and Darrisha Danforth were also charged with the homicide.

In a press release, investigators said surveillance footage and statements linked the two to the homicide.

It’s believed Jones pulled a mask over his face and shot the Tripplett brothers.

Danforth drove the getaway vehicle.

