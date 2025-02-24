Police make two arrests, one a felony offense in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – On Wednesday, February 19, around 4:30 pm, officers came across two people sitting in a parked vehicle on South Green Street.

Both people had active warrants through the Tupelo Municipal Court, and they were arrested on the scene.

During a search of the vehicle, a firearm, and narcotics were recovered and officers were informed that the passenger had previously been convicted of a felony offense.

On February 20, and after further investigation, 44-year-old Willie C. Price was charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Allen set the price’s bond at $5,000.

