Police make two felony drug arrests in Baldwyn

BALDWYN, Miss. (WCBI) – A safety checkpoint in Baldwyn nets two felony drug arrests.

Baldwyn police officers manning the checkpoint noticed a vehicle turn off its headlights and turn into a nearby residence.

Officers found the driver, Milton Ray Tate, crouched in the driver’s seat. They also discovered he did not live at the residence.

A search of the car reportedly turned up open alcohol containers and suspected methamphetamine.

Tate was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.

In a separate case from the same operation, officers spotted a car that turned around when the driver saw the checkpoint.

Officers stopped the vehicle and reportedly smelled marijuana in the car.

They searched the car and reportedly found suspected meth and marijuana.

The driver, Richard Turner of Ecru, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.

