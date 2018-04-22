Police: Man killed himself after firing 121 rounds into hunting cabin

MEYERSDALE, Pa. — State police say a man believed to have fired scores of rounds into a Pennsylvania hunting cabin before fleeing has been found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police in Somerset County said Donald Smodic, of Apollo, was drinking in the Larimer Township cabin with a friend but left early Saturday after a brief altercation.

Police said he began loading his vehicle with his belongings, which included two semi-automatic long guns and ammunition, but then removed the firearms, loaded them and began shooting into the cabin.

- Advertisement -

Police said Smodic fired about 121 rounds into the cabin at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday. The other man was inside but wasn’t injured.

Smodic was later found dead in Salem Township, Westmoreland County, of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

CBS Pittsburgh reports state police are still investigating the incident.