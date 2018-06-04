Police: Missing 7-month-old Va. girl abducted by sex offender

DANVILLE, Va. — Police in Danville, Virginia are searching for a missing seven-month-old girl believed to have been abducted by her father, a registered sex offender in North Carolina, reports CBS affiliate WFMY. An Amber Alert was issued for Emma Grace Kennedy Monday at about 3 a.m. She has blonde hair and blue eyes, and has a small scar on her left cheek. She was last seen wearing a blue onesie.

Carl Ray Kennedy is the accused abductor, a registered sex offender, and Emma’s father according to Danville police. Police say he carried a knife when he allegedly assaulted the infant’s mother at a Kwik Stop.

Carl Kennedy abducted Emma at a Danville gas station on the 4900 block of Riverside Drive Sunday night just before 8 p.m. according to police.

Police believe Emma is in extreme danger.

Police say Carl Kennedy, 51, has numerous tattoos on both arms. Kennedy is about 5-foot-8, 170 pounds and last seen wearing a brown t-shirt, gray shorts and black and white sketchers shoes.

#Virginia AMBER Alert Activation: Missing Danville, Va Infant VSP has issued an #AMBERAlert on behlalf of City of… Posted by Virginia State Police on Sunday, June 3, 2018

The car implicated is a gold Subaru Impreza with improper NC license tag FAA1873 with a Johnny’s Auto Sales emblem on it. The car in question was reported earlier as a Suzuki. Kennedy also has access to a blue Jeep Cherokee and a Dodge truck.

Danville police are working together with Virginia State Police and the FBI.

If you have any information about the abduction, call the Danville Police Department immediately at (434) 799-6510, or call 911 or *HP.