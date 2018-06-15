Police: Mo. man kills girlfriend after dispute over $36

Loreal Goode was shot in the head Wednesday morning in a store parking lot. 

KMOV

JENNINGS, Mo. — Authorities allege a Missouri man killed his girlfriend in front of her daughter after she refused to lend him $36.

Brian Clay, 42, was charged with murder in the first-degree after he shot a woman in the head because she would not drive him to a pawn shop so he could purchase a $36 TV. 

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 42-year-old Brian Clay was charged Thursday in the shooting death of his girlfriend, 32-year-old Loreal Goode. Police say Clay shot Goode in the head while in a car in a Family Dollar parking lot in Jennings Wednesday. Goode’s 14-year-old daughter was also in the vehicle.

Authorities say the shooting occurred after Goode refused Clay’s request for a ride to a pawnshop and $36 so he could get his TV back.

The couple had been dating for about six years.

Clay faces charges of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was denied bail.

