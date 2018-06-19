Police: Murder-suicide leaves 2 dead at Mississippi pharmacy

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) – The owner of a Mississippi Gulf Coast pharmacy has been shot and killed by a sometime employee who then shot and killed herself.

Biloxi Police Major Chris De Back says a murder-suicide left two dead Tuesday morning at the Woolmarket Pharmacy.

Pharmacy employee Donna Morrow tells the Sun Herald that pharmacist and business owner Daniel Day was shot and killed by Sarah Chance. Chance then shot herself. Morrow says Chance had been an on-and-off employee for three years.

Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove hasn’t confirmed the names.

Day is the son of the owner of Triplett-Day Pharmacy, a downtown Gulfport landmark, and sometimes worked there. Day also owned a second pharmacy in Gulfport.

Morrow lauds Day’s community spirit, saying he delivered prescriptions and even mowed lawns for some area residents.

