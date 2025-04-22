Police Officer dies from fatal ATV crash in Olive Branch

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WCBI) – The city of Olive Branch is mourning the loss of Lieutenant Ronnie Flanigan, who died from injuries sustained in an ATV accident over the weekend.

Flanigan joined the police department in 2003 and rose to the rank of lieutenant in 2014.

City leaders praised his dedication and compassion.

Flags will be lowered to half-staff on Thursday, April 24, in his honor.

Visitation and funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church in Olive Branch, beginning at noon.

