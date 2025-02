Police on the lookout for a missing teen in Lamar Co.

LAMAR COUNTY, AL. (WCBI) – Lamar County, Alabama deputies are asking for help to find a missing teenager.

17-year-old Marshall Starr Halcome was last seen in the Kennedy area.

The teenager was last seen wearing blue jeans and a hoodie.

He’s five foot five inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.

Halcome does have tattoos on his arm, hand, and chest.

Call the sheriff’s department if you have any information about where Halcome might be located.

