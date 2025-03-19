Police on the search for two missing children in Pontotoc MS

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Department of Child Protective Services are asking for the public’s help to find 2 missing children.

Law enforcement believes 4-year-old Stella Finney and 1-year-old Hartlyn “Cash” Thompson were taken by their mother, Shawna Thompson.

They say Thompson took off with the children after Child Protective Services came to the home to take custody of the children.

Shawna Thompson may also be in the company of her boyfriend Ricky Waits.

If you have seen the children Stella Finney and Cash Thompson, or the adults, Shawna Thompson and Ricky Waits, call Pontotoc County Child Protective Services at the numbers on your screen, the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office, or 911.

