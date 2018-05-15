Police: “Peeping Tom” arrest made, more charges possible

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville Police make some “revealing discoveries” during a Peeping Tom arrest.

Eddie Parks, Jr., 59, was arrested Tuesday on Voyeurism and trespassing charges.

The original incident however, happened back on May 4 at 416 Highway 12 East.

Police say Parks regularly walked throughout the Starkville area and asks for anyone who’s possibly been victim to a similar experience to call Starkville PD at 662-323-4131.

Resisting Arrest and Causing Damage to a Police Vehicle charges are pending.

Bond is set at $20,000.