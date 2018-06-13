Police press manhunt after 2 cops shot in Pittsburgh suburb

- Advertisement -

Authorities were trying to track down the person who shot two police officers late Tuesday night in North Braddock, a suburb east of Pittsburgh, reports CBS Pittsburgh.

The officer reportedly were only grazed by the bullets:

#BREAKING: Manhunt for suspect who shot 2 North Braddock police officers continues. Officers reportedly only grazed by bullets. This video just sent back from @KDKA photographer @bsmithmyer. Complete report at beginning at 4:30am on KDKA Morning News. pic.twitter.com/pKGewN40yl — Ian Smith (@ismithKDKA) June 13, 2018

Police set up a roadblock in the area of the shooting and were checking every vehicle that came by.

A SWAT team also responded and was seen going into a home at around 2:30 a.m. An Allegheny County Bomb Squad truck was also spotted in the vicinity.

Police were going door-to-door, checking on the people who live in the neighborhood.

Officers remained on the scene well after midnight and into the early morning hours of Wednesday, CBS Pittsburgh says.