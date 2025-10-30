Police remind residents of street closure for Amory Chili Fest

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Amory Chili Fest is tonight, October 30.

The Amory Police Department said it wants to remind citizens that Main Street will begin closing at 2 pm to set up for the event.

This means all vehicles will be cleared from Main Street by 3 pm, as each block will be shut down.

APD says to make sure to park off of Main Street in the available parking lots on 3rd Street and Front Street North.

Main Street will open back up at the end of the event, and after the street has been cleaned.

This affects Main Street from 3rd Avenue South to 4th Avenue North.

