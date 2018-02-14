Police Respond To Report Of Shooting At Fla. High School

Last Updated Feb 14, 2018 3:01 PM EST
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. — Authorities are responding to reports of a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.
The Broward Sheriff’s Office said there are reports of victims.
Students at the school were being evacuated to West Glades Middle School Wednesday afternoon.
Officers asked people to avoid the area. The Coral Springs Police Department told teachers and students to remain barricaded inside until police reach them.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
