Police responding to reports of shooting at California high school

PALMDALE, Calif. – Police in Southern California are responding to reports of a shooting at Highland High School Friday morning, and at least one person is hurt, reports CBS Los Angeles

911 calls reported a man with a gun on campus around 7 a.m.. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department says one person has been detained regarding a call over a person with a gun.

The FBI was on the scene offering assistance, reports CBS News’ senior investigative producer Pat Milton.