Booneville PD: Homeowner shot man who broke into house

BOONEVILLE, MISS. (WCBI) – A man has died after police said he broke into a Booneville home and was confronted by the homeowner.

It was Tuesday morning at 4:06 when police were called to the home. Booneville Police Chief Michael Ramey said officers found a man who had been shot to death inside the house.

The homeowner told officers he heard someone at the back door, got up to investigate and found a man inside his home.

The homeowner shot the intruder, then called police. The homeowner’s family was inside the house at the time.

No charges have been filed and the suspect’s body has been sent to the state crime lab in Pearl for an autopsy.

The case will likely be turned over to the grand jury, but Mississippi law allowed a homeowner to use deadly force to protect his life or the life of family members.