Police search for answers after a house fire in Monroe Co.

fire

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A recent house fire has the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office asking the community for answers.

The fire happened on June 1 on Burr Road in the Hatley community.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Fire Investigator C.W. Smith told WCBI that the house was fully engulfed when crews arrived on the scene.

Smith says the department is investigating the case as arson because the home had been unoccupied for about a month.

If you have any information on this case, contact Crime Stoppers of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspected person will be facing charges.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.