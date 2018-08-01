Police search for quick punching Walmart menace

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A man dressed in all black has been menacing customers at the Tupelo Walmart.

Although surveillance footage has helped police name a suspect, finding him has proven difficult.

- Advertisement -

Police believe the man in the video is Johntavious Trice. He’s accused of assaulting multiple people over the past few days.

Trice has allegedly punched multiple people on separate occasions before quickly running away.

Fortunately, no one has been seriously injured, and no property has been stolen.

Police say Trice has a history of strong armed robbery and may be in the Tupelo or Shannon area.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Crimestoppers of NE Mississippi 1-800-773-TIPS.