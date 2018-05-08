Police search Mich. woods for remains of 4 to 6 long-missing girls

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police are digging in woods northeast of Detroit near where the body of a 13-year-old girl who went missing in 1986 was found more than a decade ago. The Macomb Daily newspaper reports that authorities are digging Tuesday morning in a wooded area of Macomb Township in the hopes of finding the remains of four to six young girls who they believe may be connected to an already-convicted murderer.

Michigan Department of Corrections

In 2008, Arthur Ream led police to a nearby area, where the remains of 13-year-old Cindy Zarzycki who disappeared in 1986 after being lured to a Dairy Queen were found. Zarzycki had been dating Ream’s son at the time of her disappearance.

Ream was convicted of her murder and is serving life in prison.

Officers using shovels and excavation equipment began digging at the Macomb Township site Monday. Police in Warren, Michigan, about 17 miles from the Macomb Township dig site, have long searched for answers in the 1979 death of 14-year-old Kimberly King, and the newspaper reports investigators are hoping to find her at the site.

King went missing while visiting her grandparents in Warren. Ream has not been charged in connection with her death, or for any of the other missing girls.