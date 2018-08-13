Police searching for thief, caught-on-camera

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Surveillance video catches a crook red-handed. Now police need your help putting a name with the face.

Starkville Police are searching for a Petit Larceny suspect.

Seen in the above video, a man walks through some cars in a Starkville neighborhood empty handed before leaving with the stolen items.

Police say it happened last Friday, August 10.

If you know anything about this incident, you’re asked to call Starkville Police at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.