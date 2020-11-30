Police searching for gunman who shot and killed Aberdeen father

ABERDEEN, MISS. (WCBI) – The search continues for the gunman responsible for killing a man in an Aberdeen neighborhood Saturday night.

Shundra Gates says she had a bad feeling just before her boyfriend, 35-year-old Sergio James, was gunned down at the corner of Chaffie and Gillespie Streets.

- Advertisement -

“I was at home and I felt something,” she says. “Didn’t know what it was but I felt it. And then when I heard the gunshots I got a call about the worst and it was him.”

Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley says James died there on the street.

Just a few feet away, a man who identified himself simply as Shelton, said it sounded like a war zone outside his bedroom that night.

“It scared me, I jumped out of my bed like I was in the army or something,” he says.

Shelton told WCBI that he found at least 5 bullet holes in his home across the street from the crime scene.

“Oh you don’t want to know [how many gunshots he heard],” Shelton says. “It was a bunch. It was a bunch of them.”

In all the commotion, Shelton says he didn’t realize until later that his home had been sprayed with bullets.

“My neighbor was the one that told me I had bullet holes in my trailer house,” he says. “I said ‘bullet holes in my trailer?’ And that’s when he showed me the bullet holes at the bottom of the window.”

At least one of the bullets fired that night hit James. Although Gates didn’t want to go on camera, she still wanted others know how much her boyfriend was loved.

“I’m going to miss him,” she says. “If anybody has any information on the whereabouts of the fellow that did it, please come forward.”

Aberdeen police identified 20-year-old Amari Johnson as a person of interest in the shooting. Police Chief Henry Randle tells WCBI that a red car Johnson was seen driving has been recovered.

Anyone with information on Johnson is asked to call the Aberdeen Police Department. Police say Johnson is armed and dangerous and that anyone who sees him should not approach him.