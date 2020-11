20-year-old Amari Jordan Johnson is a person of interest. Johnson fled the scene driving a red Mercedes coupe with an Alabama license plate.

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Aberdeen police are searching for a gunman after a nightly shooting.

Police Chief Henry Randle says a 35-year-old man was found dead lying on the corner of Chaffie and Gillespie Street.

20-year-old Amari Jordan Johnson is a person of interest.

Johnson fled the scene driving a red Mercedes coupe with an Alabama license plate.

Police say not to approach Johnson. He’s armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, call the Aberdeen Police Department.