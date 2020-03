WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point police need help identifying the suspects who stole a riding mower.

The mower was stolen from the Walmart parking lot around 3:30 Thursday afternoon.

Police alleged the suspects were driving an older model green Dodge Dakota. The truck had white on the inside tailgate and mismatched tires and rims.

Anyone with information on the crime or suspects was asked to call West Point Police Department.