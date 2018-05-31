Police searching for leads on two-time auto-burglary suspect

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point Police need some help connecting the dots in a months long investigation.

The person in question is allegedly responsible for several car burglaries around Christmas.

Police are now saying some recent burglaries are tied to the same masked man.

The above photos are from around the time of the Christmas incidents at Regions Bank, where the suspect used a stolen debit card.

Call West Point P.D. at 662-494-1244 with any information you have.